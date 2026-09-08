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Home > India News > Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100

Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100

A Gurugram man claims a Zomato delivery rider sold his food order to two men for Rs 100 after tracking the rider’s location for 40 minutes.

Gurugram Man Tracks Zomato Rider After Food Order Goes Missing (Image: X/ @RishabhKaushikk)
Gurugram Man Tracks Zomato Rider After Food Order Goes Missing (Image: X/ @RishabhKaushikk)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 10:11 IST

A late-night Zomato order in Gurugram took an unexpected turn when a customer stepped out to find out why his food had not arrived, only to allegedly discover the delivery rider selling his order to two men for Rs 100. Rishabh Kaushik said he had ordered food from Khadak Singh Da Dhaba through Zomato at 10.58 pm on Sunday, but the meal never reached him even though the app showed the delivery partner nearby.

Rishabh said he checked the Zomato order tracker after noticing the delay and found that the rider’s location had remained at the same spot for around 40 minutes. Instead of continuing to wait, he went outside to check what was happening. His updated post on X claimed that the rider had sold the food to two men for Rs 100.

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Zomato tracker raises questions after rider allegedly stays put for 40 minutes

Rishabh clicked pictures of the two men and the food packets, which appeared to have already been partly eaten. He later shared the images on X along with screenshots of the Zomato tracker, showing the rider’s location and the order still moving through the delivery process even though he had not received his meal.

Taking a swipe at Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Rishabh wrote: “The delivery partner’s icon has been standing at the same spot for 40 minutes. @deepigoyal, this isn’t food delivery anymore. It’s a full-fledged food-sharing economy.”

Zomato incident sparks debate over late-night food deliveries

The post quickly drew reactions from other users, with several people sharing their own experiences and concerns about delayed late-night food deliveries. Some suggested that customers choose cash on delivery when ordering late at night to avoid possible problems if an order does not arrive.

The incident has now turned Rishabh’s Zomato order into a viral social media story, with the screenshots and photographs becoming the centre of the discussion. The account shared by Rishabh alleges that the delivery rider sold the food for Rs 100, while the Zomato tracker showed the delivery continuing despite the customer still waiting for his order.

Also Read: Guwahati Husband Beheads Wife, Chops Naked Body Into Two; Stores Head In Fridge    

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Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100
Tags: gurugram newsviral newsZomatoZomato delivery riderZomato viral story

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Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100

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Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100

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Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100
Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100
Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100
Zomato Order ‘On Way’ Never Arrived, Gurugram Man Tracks Rider And Finds His Food Sold For Rs 100

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