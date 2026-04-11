LIVE | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Get SRH Off To Breezy Start

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score, IPL 2026 Match 17: Unbeaten Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, look to consolidate their top-two spot as they face a mercurial Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. Despite Punjab's hot form, Pat Cummins' SRH holds a massive 17-7 head-to-head advantage. Will the "Orange Army" maintain their historical dominance, or can the Kings break the jinx and secure their third win of the season? Catch all the live ball-by-ball updates, toss news, pitch reports, and playing XIs here.
PBKS vs SRH, Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Punjab Kings have asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Praful Hinge is making his IPL debut. He is replacing Jaydev Unadkat in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. Salil Arora replaced Liam Livingstone as the SRH made a couple of changes from the last game.
Shreyas Iyer, PBKS captain, informed that Priyansh Arya is in the playing XI and Nehal Wadhera may come as an Impact Substitute later in the match.
In head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have clearly dominated Punjab Kings over the years. Out of the 24 matches played between the two sides, SRH have won 17 games, while PBKS have managed just 7 victories. The rivalry began on April 19, 2013, with SRH winning their first-ever meeting, and they also came out on top in the most recent clash.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis
Xavier Bartlett is in the attack as he has been hit down the ground for a boundary. Abhishek Sharma didn’t miss out on a juicy half-volley as he stomped it over the bowler’s head. Trivia: Abhishek has the third best score in IPL history (141).
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the middle as Arshdeep Singh is getting ready to face the delivery. Expect a lip-smacking contest to take place between the two sides.
The XI that carries the 🔥 today 💪 pic.twitter.com/CqVC80Q37N
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2026
🚨 Toss 🚨@PunjabKingsIPL won the toss and elected to bowl first against @SunRisers in Match 1⃣7⃣
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/DUNkQi9YaV#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ha5ucUx5cF
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2026