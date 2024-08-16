Pakistan Reports Three Mpox Cases Following WHO Alert

Days after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global alert over the mpox virus, Pakistan’s health authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province announced the detection of three mpox cases on Friday. The patients, who were found to be infected upon their arrival from the United Arab Emirates, were identified by the health department, as reported by Reuters.

The WHO has recently categorized the latest outbreak of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern, triggered by the emergence of a new variant of the virus. The specific variant affecting the Pakistani patients was not immediately disclosed.

This escalation in health alerts follows a significant rise in mpox cases reported from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring regions. Since 2022, the WHO has documented at least 99,176 mpox cases and 208 deaths across 116 countries.

Understanding Mpox Virus

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that generally resolves on its own but can be severe in vulnerable populations. The infection presents with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. Additionally, patients develop pox-like rashes that typically last two to three weeks. While mpox is often self-limiting, it can be fatal, particularly among children and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The current alarm is due to the spread of clade Ib of the mpox virus (MPXV), which is primarily transmitted through sexual contact.

Implications for India

The spread of clade Ib mpox, which was first reported outside Africa in Sweden on Thursday, poses a potential risk for other countries due to global travel connectivity. During the 2022 outbreak, India experienced cases of mpox, predominantly of the less severe clade II variant. Initial cases were detected among travelers from Kerala, but the infection later spread to individuals in Delhi who had no recent international travel history. According to WHO data, India reported at least 27 confirmed cases and one death.