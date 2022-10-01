MEA Jaishankar Visits the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. 1 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Headlines

The Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Indian Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Taranjit Sandhu, were hosted for lunch at the United States Chamber of Com...

The Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Indian Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Taranjit Sandhu, were hosted for lunch at the United States Chamber of Commerce at its headquarters next to the White House in Washington by Senior Vice President of the United States Chamber of Commerce Nisha Biswal and President of the U.S.-India Business Council Ambassador (ret.) Atul Keshap.

CEOs and top industry executives from Occidental, Lockheed Martin, Tata Sons, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Liberty Mutual, Google, Stripe, and Carlyle met with Minister Jaishankar.

CEOs and top industry executives from Occidental, Lockheed Martin, Tata Sons, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Liberty Mutual, Google, Stripe, and Carlyle met with Minister Jaishankar. As part of a string of high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., MEA Jaishankar spoke with top members of Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and the Pentagon in addition to his visit to the Chamber.

Participated at the @USIBC executive roundtable this afternoon in Washington DC.



The bullish sentiment on India was on clear display.Shared the conviction that stronger business links will further galvanize our relationship.



Thank @NishaBiswal and @USAmbKeshap for organizing. pic.twitter.com/1nukBh3x6R — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2022

The United States Chamber of Commerce, which represents millions of businesses in America and across the world, is the foremost business lobbying group in the world. The Chamber upholds the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as the country’s founders set out.

The Chamber works to advance U.S.-India ties by bringing together hundreds of top American and Indian businesses through its U.S.-India Business Council, which represents billions of dollars in market value and millions of employees. In order to ensure the prosperity and pleasure of both countries’ 1.7 billion people, USIBC is committed to advancing all facets of strategic, economic, commercial, and technological convergence between America and India.

The conversations over lunch were casual, cordial, and covered various topics. Minister Jaishankar discussed his thoughts on India’s prospects for economic growth and as a hub for direct investment in critical industries like manufacturing, the digital economy, services, energy, and others with CEOs and executives.

Additionally, he spoke on India’s upcoming G20 presidency, the Quad platform’s increasing relevance in the Indo-Pacific, and the crucial role that business links between the United States and India play in stabilising and advancing our bilateral relations. The Minister voiced his worries about the visa backlog, which he had earlier in the day discussed with Anthony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the United States.

The Indo-Pacific situation, geopolitical tensions, and their effects on the world economy, as well as the difficulties with climate and energy policy, were other important themes covered during the lunch. Executives from the business expressed confidence about India’s economic trajectory and a pledge to continue working with the government on these problems and regulations aimed at boosting foreign direct investment.