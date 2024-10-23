Jharkhand Elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma Alleges JMM Is Poaching Party Leaders Due to Candidate Drought

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for struggling to find candidates, claiming they are trying to recruit leaders from the BJP.

In a recent development in the Jharkhand assembly election campaign, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has publicly accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of attempting to recruit leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to a perceived shortage of viable candidates. Sarma, who also chairs the BJP’s Jharkhand Election Committee alongside Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, made these remarks, emphasizing the ruling party’s desperation in securing electoral candidates.

JMM’s Candidate Dilemma

Himanta Sarma’s remarks highlight the current state of the JMM as it grapples with candidate selection. He asserted, “The JMM, which is the ruling party, wants to give tickets to BJP leaders as it has no candidate.” This statement underscores the challenges faced by the JMM as it approaches the elections.

The Assam Chief Minister further contrasted the situation in his own state, asserting that the BJP is not reliant on Congress candidates for the upcoming elections. He stated, “Our candidates are already decided for the 2026 elections. But JMM still needs our candidates. If Hemant Soren approaches me, I shall send the bio-data of a few candidates.” Sarma’s comments indicate a strategic positioning of the BJP in Jharkhand, showcasing its stability compared to the JMM’s struggles.

BJP’s Turncoats In Jharkhand

Notably, several BJP candidates in Jharkhand have switched allegiance from the JMM, including prominent figures such as Champai Soren and his son Babulal, Sita Soren, Lobin Hembrom, and others. This shift has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among existing BJP leaders, who feel that the influx of former JMM leaders could disrupt the party’s dynamics.

The trend of incorporating defectors isn’t new for the BJP. In the last assembly elections in Assam in 2021, the party fielded several candidates who had previously left the Congress, further solidifying Sarma’s influence within the party. While this strategy may have worked in Assam, its effectiveness in Jharkhand remains to be seen.

Kunal Sarangi’s Switch Back To JMM

Sarma also commented on Kunal Sarangi, who rejoined the JMM recently. “Kunal Sarangi had asked me for a ticket. He even went to Odisha to meet me. But I had to turn him down because our candidates are decided,” Sarma noted. Sarangi, upon his return to the JMM, expressed a sense of belonging, stating, “I have returned to my family… this was a platform given to me by CM Hemant Soren.”

Sarangi’s critique of the BJP revealed deeper frustrations within the party, as he remarked, “The only parameter for leaders there is how many ‘Ganesh Parikrama’ you can do every day to get promotions and how much flattery you can exhibit.” His comments reflect a growing dissatisfaction among some members regarding the internal culture of the BJP.

Himanta’s Jibe At RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Himanta Biswa Sarma did not hold back on criticizing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that his recent seat allocation deal with the CPI(M)-L was an affront to Yadav’s political stature. “Bihar now knows that Tejashwi Yadav has no brand value. By pleading at Hemant Soren’s feet and visiting his home thrice, he benefited us because Bihar’s people know that he is no big leader,” Sarma quipped.

He further pointed out the absence of mutual respect in political relationships, stating, “In politics, courtesies are extended by leaders visiting each other alternatively. But Hemant Soren did not visit Tejashwi for once.” Sarma’s remarks paint a picture of the ongoing political rivalry in Jharkhand, showcasing the complex dynamics of alliances and rivalries as the elections approach.

