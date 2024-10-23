Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Jharkhand Elections: Mahua Maji To Contest Ranchi Seat For Third Time Against CP Singh

JMM nominates Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi to face BJP’s CP Singh for the third time in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Voting takes place on November 13 and 20.

Jharkhand Elections: Mahua Maji To Contest Ranchi Seat For Third Time Against CP Singh

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji as its candidate for the Ranchi constituency in its second list for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. This will mark the third time Maji will face off against BJP’s CP Singh in the crucial Ranchi seat.

On Wednesday, JMM also released its first list of 35 candidates for the polls, scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will contest from Barhait, while his wife, Kalpana Soren, will contest from Gandey.

JMM’s Candidate Lineup For Key Seats

In addition to Mahua Maji, the JMM has fielded several prominent candidates in other constituencies. MT Raja has been nominated from Rajmahal, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, and Basant Soren from Dumka. Hafizul Hasan will represent the party from Madhupur, Bebi Devi from Damuri, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar, and Kedar Hazra from Jamua.

Third Contest Between Mahua Maji And CP Singh in Ranchi

Mahua Maji’s candidacy in Ranchi sets the stage for a third contest against CP Singh of the BJP. Currently a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Maji has previously contested the Ranchi assembly seat in 2014 and 2019 but was defeated both times by Singh. Despite these setbacks, her long-standing association with JMM and her role as the first woman Rajya Sabha MP from the party highlight her significant influence.

Who Is Mahua Maji?

Mahua Maji has been a prominent figure in JMM and a pioneering woman leader in Jharkhand politics. In addition to her role as a Rajya Sabha MP, she has served as the chief of the Jharkhand Women’s Commission. Despite previous defeats in Ranchi, Maji’s deep ties to the party and her consistent presence in Jharkhand politics make her a key candidate in the upcoming elections.

JMM has so far fielded 36 candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The elections will be held in two phases: November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. As the polls draw closer, the party aims to strengthen its foothold across critical constituencies, including Ranchi, where the contest between Mahua Maji and CP Singh could shape the electoral dynamics.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Mahua Maji national news
