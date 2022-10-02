Kanpur road accident: Death toll rises to 26 after tractor trolley carrying pilgrims flips 2 October, 2022 | Riya Girdhar

On Sunday, the death toll in the Kanpur road tragedy in Uttar Pradesh, in which a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims toppled, climbed to 26. (October 2). On late Saturday (October 1) evening, the tragedy occurred in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur district.

The tractor trolley carrying devotees was on its way back from Unnao. Following the tragedy, police raced to the scene and began the rescue operation alongside locals.

The injured were promptly sent to the neighbourhood health centre for treatment. Five people were injured and taken to Kanpur Hallet Hospital.

“A total of 26 people have died, and many more have been injured. The pilgrims were returning from Fatehpura’s Chandika Devi temple. The injured have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is now underway. The rescue mission has been concluded “Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate of Kanpur, stated

After getting the info, we immediately reached the spot. The injured have been sent to hospital. 26 people have died. The station in-charge has been suspended for negligence. Investigation is on, if anyone else's fault is found, action will be taken: TS Singh, SP Outer Kanpur pic.twitter.com/0CU6iVCwgU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

More information about the situation is awaited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased’s next of kin, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” tweeted the PMO.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that senior officers have been directed to get at the scene as soon as possible.

“The Kanpur district road accident is heartbreaking. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been asked to arrive at the scene as soon as possible and undertake relief and rescue efforts on a war footing, as well as make plans for the treatment of the injured. I wish the injured a swift recovery “CM Yogi tweeted

UP | An unfortunate event. CM Yogi Adityanath has also announced a relief measure with compensation of Rs 4 lakh each ex-gratia. The poor will get some land as well as pucca houses: UP Minister Rakesh Sachan on Kanpur accident where 26 died pic.twitter.com/xaXu2fYCd7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2022

“The tragic loss of life in this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family. I beseech Lord Shri Ram to offer the fallen souls a seat at his feet and the families of the deceased the strength to bear this incomprehensible loss “He said.