Kanpur road accident: Death toll rises to 26 after tractor trolley carrying pilgrims flips
2 October, 2022 | Riya Girdhar
The tractor trolley carrying devotees was returning from Unnao when it got involved in a road accident in Kanpur. Following the tragedy, police raced to the scene and began the rescue operation alo...
On Sunday, the death toll in the Kanpur road tragedy in Uttar Pradesh, in which a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims toppled, climbed to 26. (October 2). On late Saturday (October 1) evening, the tragedy occurred in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur district.
The tractor trolley carrying devotees was on its way back from Unnao. Following the tragedy, police raced to the scene and began the rescue operation alongside locals.
The injured were promptly sent to the neighbourhood health centre for treatment. Five people were injured and taken to Kanpur Hallet Hospital.
“A total of 26 people have died, and many more have been injured. The pilgrims were returning from Fatehpura’s Chandika Devi temple. The injured have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is now underway. The rescue mission has been concluded “Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate of Kanpur, stated
More information about the situation is awaited.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased’s next of kin, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” tweeted the PMO.
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that senior officers have been directed to get at the scene as soon as possible.
“The Kanpur district road accident is heartbreaking. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been asked to arrive at the scene as soon as possible and undertake relief and rescue efforts on a war footing, as well as make plans for the treatment of the injured. I wish the injured a swift recovery “CM Yogi tweeted
“The tragic loss of life in this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family. I beseech Lord Shri Ram to offer the fallen souls a seat at his feet and the families of the deceased the strength to bear this incomprehensible loss “He said.