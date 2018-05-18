Welcoming Supreme Court's decision of floor test in Karnataka tomorrow, Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Supreme Court has delivered a historic judgement. While hearing, Singhvi said Congress-JDS are ready for floor test tomorrow. Congress lawyer Singhvi had also sought proper security for Congress-JDS MLAs in case of floor test being conducted.

Hearing the Congress-JDS petitions, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered floor test in Karnataka tomorrow at 4pm. Soon after the Supreme Court announced its verdict, Congress lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Supreme Court has given a landmark judgment today. Welcoming court’s verdict, Singhvi said, “The Supreme Court has delivered a historic verdict, many important directions have been given, one of them being that floor test has to be conducted at 4 pm tomorrow under a protem speaker.

Singhvi added, “The Supreme Court also said that oath should be administered to all MLAs before the floor test tomorrow and BS Yeddyurappa cannot take any policy decisions until tomorrow.” While hearing, Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court that Congress and JDS are ready for floor test tomorrow. However, BJP lawyer Mukul Rohatgi in SC opposed the floor test saying that we need more time. “Supreme Court also said that member of an Anglo-Indian community MLA cannot be nominated,” said Singhvi.

Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also sought proper security for Congress-JD(S) MLAs in case of floor test being conducted. Supreme Court observed that it can pass an order to make proper security arrangements. In the Supreme Court, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that BS Yeddyurappa claimed support, but he does not have letters of support from these MLAs or it is only his oral submissions.

The Congress-JDS post-poll alliance had filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP to form the government in the state. On March 17, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka after Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in ceremony.

After the election results, BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. However, Congress and JDS have also staked the claim to form the government in the state.