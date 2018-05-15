The Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is contesting elections from 2 constituencies Badami and Chamundeshwari. The Congress leader is competing against BJP parliamentarian B Sreeramulu. In 2013, Chimmanakalti Bairappa Bhimappa of Congress had won the seat with 57,446 votes.

Back in 2013, Chimmanakalti Bairappa Bhimappa of Congress had won the seat with 57,446 votes. Bhimappa was contesting against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Mahantesh Gurupadappa Mamadapur who had to settle with mere 42,333 votes.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 BADAMI constituency

8: 50 am— INCP candidate is Dongrisab Lalasab Nadaf (L.D. Pinjar) has taken a lead in Badami now.

8: 40 am — The contest is getting interested as RCMP candidate Kulakarni Ravi Basavanthayya is ahead in the race.

8: 30 am— JD-S candidate Hanamant B. Mavinamarad is now leading in the trends.

8: 20 am—BJP leading in the first round of counting.

8: 15 am— Congress senior leader and present Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is leading in the early trends.

8: 00 am— Counting of votes begins at Badami constituency.

