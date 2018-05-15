Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 began at 8 am this morning. The three-way battle between Siddaramaiah-led Congress, BJP has nominated BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate and JD(S) which could emerge as a kingmaker as per most exit polls. Bantval is an important constituency near Mangaluru and a stronghold for the BJP-RSS.

Bantval is an important constituency near Mangaluru and a stronghold for the BJP-RSS. The constituency lies towards the east of Mangaluru and has 2.2 lakh voters. In 2018, the Congress party has fielded B Ramanatha Rai against BJP’s Rajesh Naik, Balakrishna Poojary Panolibail of the Lok Awaz Dal, Shameer of All India Mahila Empowerment Party and Ibrahim Kailar being the independent.

Being a politically charges constituency, Bantval witnessed widespread violence last year in which an RSS worker and an SDPI worker lost their lives.

In 2013, Congress’ B Ramanatha Rai won the election after he received a total of 81,665 votes. He defeated Rajesh Naik Ulipady of the BJP who got 63,815 votes and Krishnappa Poojary Kalladka of the JDS who received 1,927 votes.

Here are the live updates of Karnataka Assembly election results 2018:

8:40 am: Congress’ candidate B Ramanatharai is leading from Bantval constituency.

