Bantval is an important constituency near Mangaluru and a stronghold for the BJP-RSS. The constituency lies towards the east of Mangaluru and has 2.2 lakh voters. In 2018, the Congress party has fielded B Ramanatha Rai against BJP’s Rajesh Naik, Balakrishna Poojary Panolibail of the Lok Awaz Dal, Shameer of All India Mahila Empowerment Party and Ibrahim Kailar being the independent.
Being a politically charges constituency, Bantval witnessed widespread violence last year in which an RSS worker and an SDPI worker lost their lives.
In 2013, Congress’ B Ramanatha Rai won the election after he received a total of 81,665 votes. He defeated Rajesh Naik Ulipady of the BJP who got 63,815 votes and Krishnappa Poojary Kalladka of the JDS who received 1,927 votes.
8:40 am: Congress’ candidate B Ramanatharai is leading from Bantval constituency.
