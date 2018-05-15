Bellary City constituency lies in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka. There are a total of 2,28,051 voters in the constituency which includes 1,12,716 male and 1,15,293 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.27 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%.

Bellary City constituency lies in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka. In 2018 elections, the Congress has fielded Anil H Lad against Mohamad Iqbal Hothur of the JDS and G Somasekhara Reddy of the BJP. There are a total of 2,28,051 voters in the constituency which includes 1,12,716 male and 1,15,293 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.27 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%.

In 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, Lad had won the election after he received 52,098 votes defeating Munna of the JDS who got 16,285 votes and Guttiganuru Virupaksha Gouda of the BJP who got just 5646 votes.

Here are the LIVE updates of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results:

8:50am: BJP’s G Somasekhara Reddy is leading from Bellary City Constituency.

