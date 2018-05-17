JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy claimed that there is an attempt to buy MLAs for Rs 100 crore. He said that BJP is currently working to purchase the MLAs in order to prove the majority they don't have any. Kumaraswamy said that he will be requesting his father HD Deve Gowda to take lead and have a word with all regional parties.

JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy who was one of the contenders for the post of Chief Minister for Karnataka also accused the Modi government of misusing institutions of Central government. He said, “I know they are threatening MLAs.” He added that Congress MLA Anand Singh has told him that BJP is using ED and since he earlier had a case in ED he had to protest his interests.