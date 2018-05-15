One of the State Assembly in the Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka, Chamarajanagar is the part of Lok Sabha constituency. Candidates C. Puttarangashetty, K.R.Mallikarjunappa, S. Ganesh, A.M.Mallikarjunaswamy, Narayanaswamy.J, Lawyer Chinnaswamy.M, Rangaswamy, M.Honnuraiah are contesting in the Karnataka elections 2018. Here are the live updates from Chamarajanagar Constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party has tried and tested various candidates in the Chamarajanagar constituency over the last two years but Congress leader C Puttarangashetty has proven his mettle and triumphed both the times. BJP has managed to win the constituency just once while Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha has won in Chamarajanagar twice. C Puttarangashetty is predicted to retain his leadership in the constituency as he is expected to easily defeat BJP’s KR Mallikarjunappa and BSP’s AM Mallikarjunaswamy in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections.

Here are the live updates from Chamarajanagar Constituency:

8:55am: BJP’s K.R. Mallikarjunappa leads

