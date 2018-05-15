Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 began at 8 am this morning. The three-way battle between Siddaramaiah-led Congress, BJP has nominated BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate and JD(S) which could emerge as a kingmaker as per most exit polls. Chamrajpet constituency lies in the Bengaluru area and is a prestige seat.

Chamrajpet constituency lies in the Bengaluru area and is a prestige seat. In 2018, BK Altaf Khan of the JDS is standing against BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of the Congress and M Laksminarayana of the BJP. Chamrajpet has a total 2,16,900 voters out of which 1,12,728 are male, 1,04,150 female and 18 others.

In 2013, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan won the election for the JDS after receiving 56339 votes defeating Congress’ GA Bava who got 26177 votes and BJP’s BV Ganesh who received 17720 votes.

8:20 am: EVMs have been opened across counting centres in Karnataka.

8:40 am: Congress’ candidate B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan leading

