Chamundeshwari constituency can easily be defined as a lucky seat for Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who had reportedly contested from the same seat after quitting JD(S) in 2006. The Congress leader had contested against CM HD Kumaraswamy, his deputy BS Yeddyurappa and emerged as a winner. For Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, Siddaramaiah who is contesting from two seats claimed that Congress will be winning the seat with a majority.

In 2013, Janata Dal (S) GT Deve Gowda had contested from the seat against M Sathyanarayana of Congress. JD(S) had sealed the seat by claiming 75,864 votes against Congress’ 68,761. On May 12, the polling day, Siddaramiah stated that 2018 Karnataka assembly elections would be his last election.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 Chamundeshwari constituency:

8: 40 am— The JD (S) candidate is leading the trends.

8: 30 am — Congress candidate Siddaramaiah is leading the trends.

8:20 am— JD(s) candidate is G.T. Devegowda is leading the trends.

8: 15am— As per the trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the start of the counting.

8: 00 am— Counting of votes begins at Chamundeshwari constituency.

