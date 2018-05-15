Channapatna is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka. List of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 from Channapatna Constituency includes candidates H.D.Kumaraswamy, C. P. Yogeswara, H. M. Revanna, Ashwath .P, J.T. Prakash, K.V .Manu, B. M. Lokesha, Shilpa K.P, Siddaraju K.N, A. Krishna, Jai Kissan. S.R., Navyashree. R, T.M. Manche Gowda, Yogisha. M, Rathnamma. Here are the live updates from Channapatna Constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party has never triumphed in Channapatna constituency while Janata Dal Secular has seen limited success there. However, JDS president HD Kumaraswamy has appeared to reverse this trend as he contested Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 from this constituency. 2013 Karnataka elections saw an expected winner in

Samajwadi Party’s CP Yogeeshwara, who had switched allegiances from Congress to SP that year only. In 2018 elections, Yogeeshwara once again jumped ship and joined hands with BJP. He faces stiff competition from HD Kumaraswamy and HM Revanna of Congress.

Here are the live updates from Channapatna Constituency:

1:00pm: HD Kumaraswamy leading by 72725 votes.

12:54pm: HD Kumaraswamy leading by 68659 votes.

12:04pm: HD Kumaraswamy leading by 49916 votes.

11:36am: Janata Dal leader HD Kumaraswamy leading by 35601 votes.

9:46am: HD Kumaraswamy leading by 4770 votes.

9:10am: HD Kumaraswamy leads.

8:10am: Counting of voters underway.

