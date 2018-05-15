Live election result of Chickpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chickpet MLA.

Being a part of Bengaluru’s urban area, Chickpet constituency is the part of the Karnataka capital’s south parliamentary constituency. In the 2018 Karnataka elections, BJP has placed Uday B Garudachar against RV Devraj of the Congress and Dr D Hemachandra Sagar of the JDS. There are a total of 216838 voters in Chickpet constituency comprising of general, NRI and service voters. Breaking up the voter’s gender wise, then there are around 1,11,753 male voters, 1,05,070 female voters and 11 others.

In 2013, Congress’ RV Devraj won the election after winning 44714 votes against BJP’s Uday B Garudachar who got 31655 votes and JDS’ MC Narayana Gowda who received 24382 votes. Chickpet is one of the main constituencies in Bengaluru district and is once again expecting a tough fight between all three candidates.

Here are the live updates of Chickpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018

9:00 am- Congress’ R V Devraj leading, according to initial trends

