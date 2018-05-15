Chittapur is considered one of the most significant constituencies in Karnataka. Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge holding a Congress ticket will be contesting against BJP's Valmiki Naik. Chittapur constituency number 40 is one of the 224 constituencies in North Karnataka. Here are the live updates from Chittapur Constituency.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is the current leader of the Chittapur constituency, which is seen as one of the most significant constituencies in Karnataka. Congress has won Chittapur for a maximum number of times, however, both BJP and JDS have posed a formidable challenge to Kharge in Karnataka Assembly elections. Chittapur is reserved for Scheduled Castes since 2008 and after Kharge, BSP’s Devraja VK is seen as another strong contender to win it.

Valmiki Naik, who won the constituency in 2009 bypolls, contested the elections for BJP from the constituency that has 56% literacy rate. Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank M. Kharge is all set to contest again on a Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections. Priyank succeeded in 2013 election reclaiming the Chittapur seat which belonged to his father and the senior Congress leader-Mallikarjun Kharge.

Here are the live updates from Chittapur Constituency: