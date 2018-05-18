The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a floor test in Karnataka for BS Yeddyurappa government tomorrow at 4pm. Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision, Congress said the court has ensured the rule of law. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said governor Vajubhai Vala tried to throttle the democracy. Alleging BJP of corruption, horse trading and poaching, Congress said they are trying to do everything illegally.

Soon after the Supreme Court announced its verdict ordering floor test in Karnataka at 4pm tomorrow, Congress leaders held a press conference in Bengaluru. Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the apex court has ensured the rule of law. Alleging governor of not following constitutional norms, Azad said Vajubhai Vala tried to throttle democracy. The Congress leader also claimed that we have staked claim to form the government much before the BJP did. Some governors have done the same thing in the past, he added.

Raising questions on governor’s decision, Congress leader Azad said why governor gave 15 days time to BJP to prove majority. He added governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the state is totally unconstitutional. Citing Goa, Meghalaya instances, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramiah said if the single largest party has to be called, why it was followed not in both the states where Congress had emerged as the single largest party.

Alleging BJP of corruption, horse trading and poaching, Congress said they are trying to do everything illegally. When asked if they have any evidence against BJP, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said they have proof of how much money being offered by BJP to our MLAs and we will release it later. He added that audio tapes of BJP leader B Sriramulu, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Reddy brothers are with us. Congress leader Siddaramaih also claimed that its MLA Anand Singh has been abducted.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, speaking on SC’s decision, tweeted, “Today’s Supreme Court order, vindicates our stand that Governor Vala acted unconstitutionally. The BJP’s bluff that it will form the Govt., even without the numbers, has been called out by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money & muscle, to steal the mandate.” Also, Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Supreme Court has delivered a historic verdict.