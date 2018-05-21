Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar has said that audio tape alleging BJP was trying to bribe MLAs and them to support Yeddyurappa ahead of the floor test was fake and fabricated. Hebbar has condemned those who were indulging in such tactics for political gains.

Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar has dismissed Congress party allegations on the BJP that the party tried to bribe their MLAs before Yeddyurappa’s floor test. The Congress party on Friday and Saturday had released audio tapes alleging that BJP was trying to bribe its MLAs so that they support Yeddyurappa to help pass BJP the floor test. While the Congress party was trumping the beats that BJP was indulging in corruption to remain in power in Karnataka through unfair means, Shivaram Hebbar has now come forward and said that the tapes were fake.

Shivaram Hebbar has said that the tape alleging BJP tried to offer bribe was fake and fabricated. Congress MLC VS Ugrappa had on Saturday released the tape in the party alleged that BJP was indulging in corruption and offered Rs 15 crore bribe to Hebbar’s wife. However, Hebbar has now dismissed the charges.

Further speaking on the issue, Hebbar said that the voice in the alleged tapes is not of his wife and did not receive any call. Taking it to Facebook, Shivaram Hebbar also condemned those who released such clipping for political reasons.

According to CNN News 18, Congress MLA BH Hariprasad meanwhile said that Hebbar’s statement was not an embarrassment for the party.

However, Congress MLA BC Patil said, “They (BJP) offered me Minister post & all, it’s a fact. I don’t know about Hebbar. I can talk about myself. Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu and Muralidhar Rao spoke to me.”

Yeddyurappa needed the support of 112 MLAs but BJP only had 104 seats. Being the single largest party, Karnataka Governor invited BJP to form the government and have 15 days to prove the majority. However, fumed over Governor’s decision, the Congress-JDS alliance approached the Supreme Court against Governor’s decision, ignoring the single largest group to form the government.

