Ahead of the crucial trust vote session in the Karnataka Assembly, Congress has alleged that Janaradhana Reddy tried to lure Congress MLA. The party has released an audio clip in which Janaradhana Reddy is allegedly trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering him money to support Yeddyurappa. In the audio, the Congress party has accused mining baron Janardhana Reddy, who is linked to BJP, of influencing their MLAs from Raichur Rural seat by offering them money, posts a day BS Yeddyurappa’s government floor test in the Karnataka Assembly.

In a tweet put out by the Karnataka Congress handle, the party has said, “Congress released an Audio clip where BJP leader Janaradhana Reddy is trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering money and posts. Janaradhana Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP President Amit Shah for doing horse trading!”

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices AK Sikri, A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan heard Congress’ petition challenging the formation of the BJP government. The Supreme Court cut short days given to the BJP to prove the majority and decided May 19 (Saturday) for the floor test. The Court also examined letters given by Yeddyurappa to Karnataka Governor in which he staked claim to form the government.

The BJP has 104 MLAs and it has to prove trust vote in the 222-member Assembly. Elections to Rajarajeshwarinagar and Jayanagar constituencies will take place on May 28 and June 11 respectively. But the BJP needs to prove its majority tomorrow.

