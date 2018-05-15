Devanahalli is a State Assembly constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary constituency. At present, there are as many as 2,00,263 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.61 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%.

Part of Bengaluru’s Rural area, Devanahalli is constituency number 179 in Karnataka. In 2018 Karnataka elections, BJP has fielded K Nagesh against JDS’ Narayanaswamy LN and Congress’ Venkataswamy. Devanahalli is located at a distance of 40km to the north-east of Kempegowda International Airport which services the Karnataka capital. Devanahalli has a total of 2,00,263 voters comprising 1,00,803 male and 99,424 female.

In 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, JDS’s incumbent MLA Pilla Munishamappa received 70,323 votes and defeated Congress Venkataswamy who had received 68,381 votes. Karnataka went to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will be done on May 15.

