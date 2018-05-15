Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 began at 8 am this morning. The three-way battle between Siddaramaiah-led Congress, BJP has nominated BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate and JD(S) which could emerge as a kingmaker as per most exit polls. Doddaballapur lies in Bengaluru's rural district and is part of Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

For 2018 Karnataka Elections, BJP is relying on J Narasimhaswamy against B Munegowda of the JDS and T Venkataramanaiah of the Congress party. Doddaballapur constituency has a total of 1,99,719 voters. Of these, there are around 1,00,433 male voters, 99,240 are female and 5 are others. In 2013 Karnataka elections, Congress candidate T.

Venkataramanaiah won the seat with a margin of 1447 votes against B Munegowda an independent candidate who received 37430 votes and C Channigappa of the JDS who received 34628 votes.

