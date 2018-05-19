Moments after Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed a press conference saying that he thanks all the MLAs for standing with the party and also congratulated the Supreme Court.

BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday after he failed to prove the majority. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Governor knew that BJP did not have the numbers. "I thank MLAs for standing with the party. I also congratulate the Supreme Court." Yeddyurappa did not go for the floor test and after delivering an emotional speech, he resigned from CM post.

“We would like to congratulate the MLAs of Congress, JD(S), independent as well as BSP who resisted all sorts of temptations and arm-twisting by Central government. They stood by the party principles and the decision taken by the party leadership,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Ever since Yeddyurappa sworn-in as Karnataka CM, the BJP was trying it’s every bit to get the majority numbers ahead of the floor test for which Karnataka Governor had earlier given Yeddyurappa 15 days time. However, the Congress and JDS approached Supreme Court asking it to intervene and to stay Governor’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government. However, the Supreme Court did not stay the swearing-in but cut short 15 days to just one day to Yeddyurappa to prove the majority.

Yeddyurappa and BJP both till yesterday were confident of the numbers and have been saying that they will win the trust vote which was scheduled to take place today in Karnataka Assembly but they failed to do so. Giving an emotional speech, Yeddyurappa today in the Karnataka Assembly said that he wanted to work for the state. Congress-JDS alliance is unholy and it is their opportunism to form the government but people have shown faith in BJP and won 104 seats.

During his departing speech, Yeddyurappa also said, “If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise. But we will get 28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha.”