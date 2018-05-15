Hassan is a State Assembly constituency in the Hassan district and southern region of Karnataka. Hassan Constituency includes H.S.Prakash, Akmal Javeed, H.K. Mahesh, Preetham J. Gowda, R.G.Sathish, K. J. Jacob, Sathish K.H.(R.P.I. Sathish), Sathish K.H.(R.P.I. Sathish), Mohammed Sharjeel, Zareena Taj, Dharmegowda, H.A.Nanjegowda Uruf Ashok Rangoli Rayapura are contesting in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 from Hassan Constituency. Here are the live updates from Hassan Constituency.

Hassan is another stronghold of Janata Dal Secular which no other party has managed to win since 2004. Originally the heart of Gowda influence area, HS Prakash is reigning leader of the constituency and he is expected to retain leadership in Hassan once again due to the absence of any significant challenge from other contesting parties. Prakash won the last Karnataka Assembly elections with a margin of 2,800 votes. HS Prakash once again contested elections from the Hassan constituency and giving him competition were HK Mahesh of Congress and Preetham J Gowda of BJP.

Here are the live updates from Hassan Constituency:

12:55pm: Preetham J Gowda leading by 60760 votes.

12:05pm: Preetham J Gowda leading by 48157 votes.

11:34am: BJP leader Preetham J Gowda leading by 42375 votes.

10:18am: BJP’s Preetham J Gowda leading by 35911 votes.

9:49am: H S Prakash leading by 8406 votes.

9:42am: H S Prakash leading by 5742 votes.

9:28am: Preetham J Gowda leads.

8:10am: Counting of voters underway.

