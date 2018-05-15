HD Kumaraswamy Gowda the elder son of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H. D. Deve Gowda has been backed by the Rahul Gandhi led Congress to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka if a coalition government between the JD(S) and Congress is formed. With no single party gaining a full majority, Karnataka is headed towards a hung assembly, however, the Congress-JDS alliance will outnumber BJP after as the latest poll results suggest.

The Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will go down in the history of Indian politics as one of the most dramatic ones. The results of the crucial polls suggest that Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party after the Congress decided to forge an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS).BJP fell short by a few seats to cross the winning mark of 113 while the Congress and JDS coalition seem to be easily outnumbering the majority mark. The turnaround happened after Congress and JD(S) joined hands mutually agreeing on the decision to elevate HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister in the coalition.

However, there is still no clarity who will emerge as the ultimate winners as the final decision now lies in Governor Vajubhai Vala’s court who will decide who he wants to give the first chance to form the government – the single largest party or the single largest group? If the Congress-JDS manage to pass the floor test and form the government which they most likely should if given a chance, it will see H.D. Kumaraswamy Gowda once again become the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Here is everything you need to know about the JD(S) leader who pocketed Channapatna and Ramanagara, the two constituencies he contested from this year.

H.D. Kumaraswamy Gowda’s political career:

Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy Gowda also known as HD Kumaraswamy is the elder son of H. D. Deve Gowda, the JD(S) supremo and the former Prime Minister of India. Kumaraswamy is known to be a fearless figure who has previously exposed a number of politicians in corruption cases. He has brought out in open various call recording and CDs of corrupt politicians. His tenure as the CM of Karnataka lasted only a year and he has since established himself as one of the strongest opposition leaders. He is also an active film producer and distributor.

H.D. Kumaraswamy Gowda’s personal life:

Kumaraswamy who is one of the front-runners for the Karnataka CM post is known to be a simple down to earth man. He has married twice and has two kids, one each with both wives. He married his first wife Anitha in 1986 and has a son with her, Nikhil Gowda. In 2006 he married Kannada superstar Radhika and the couple together has a daughter, Shamila K. Swamy. Kumaraswamy’s marriage with Radhika sparked controversy as he came under the legal scanner for violating marriage code under Hindu Personal Law, section 494 of Indian Penal Code. However, no action was taken against him due to lack of evidence.