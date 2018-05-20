Confident of passing the floor test, CM-designate and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he will prove the majority within 24-hrs of swearing-in. Yesterday, after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as CM, governor Vajubhai Vala invited JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to form the government in the state. Talking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said yes tomorrow morning I am going to Delhi, I will meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

A day after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka ahead of the floor test in Vidhana Soudha, JD(S) leader, and CM-designate HD Kumaraswamy expressed his confidence of passing the floor test and said he will prove the majority within 24 hrs of the swearing-in ceremony. “Yes, tomorrow morning I am going to Delhi, I will meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Just 24 hours after the oath, I’ll prove the majority, ” said HD Kumaraswamy, ANI reported. As per reports, HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by opposition leaders from across the country including BSP supremo Mayawati, who had contested elections in alliance with HD Deve Gowda’s party.

The BJP’s failure to prove majority had paved the way for governor Vajubhai Vala to invite Congress-JD(S) alliance to form the government in the state. Tomorrow, HD Kumaraswamy is expected to meet United Province Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. According to reports, JD(S) leader would personally invite Mrs Gandhi to his swearing-in ceremony and both the leaders will also discuss the future course of action against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yesterday, just ahead of the floor test, BJP legislative Assembly leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned from his post after delivering an emotional speech.

On May 17, despite being 8 short of majority BS Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, to which Congress called the murder of democracy. The Congress-JD(S) had approached the Supreme Court against the Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP to form the government in the state. In its order, the Supreme Court had advanced the floor test time and said BS Yeddyurappa should prove his government’s majority on the floor of the house on May 19 at 4pm.