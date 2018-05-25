Ending the 9-day political turmoil, Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy will face floor test today. The Congress-JDS alliance has claimed support of 116 MLAs including BSP, KPJP and an independent. On March 19, BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister after he released his party doesn’t have numbers to prove majority in the floor test. On March 23, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy took oath as 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Ramesh Kumar of Congress has too filed his nomination for the Speaker post as the candidate of the coalition. The BJP is the single largest party with 104 seats in 224 seats Assembly. Earlier, Kumaraswamy said he will prove the majority within 24 hours of oath taking ceremony. However, he said BJP would try hard to bring down his government using illegal practices as they did in 2008. While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) has 36, and BSP 1. The alliance has also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent. The political drama in Karnataka would end today if JDS-Congress combine with the support of BSP and independent candidate sail through the trust vote.

Senior Congress leader D Shivakumar, who kept the Congress flock together during poaching attempts by BJP, seems to be unhappy with the party over deputy chief minister’s post credited to Dalit leader and KPCC chief G Parameshwara. Shivakumar earlier said “Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess not football.”

Follow live updates here:

12:22pm: According to sources, the BJP leader S Suresh Kumar, who had filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post has backed out moments before the floors step. Congress’ Kumar Ramesh elected as Speaker.

12: 20pm: The newly formed alliance between Congress and JDS will prove its majority in the Karnataka Assembly. Several leaders have reached Vidhan Soudha ahead of the floor test, including Congress’ Siddaramaiah & BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa.

12:03pm: Congress Legislative Party meeting underway in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. ANI reported that Senior leader DK Shivakumar and MLA Anand Singh also present.

11: 00am: Congress MLAs reach Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of floor test and election of assembly speaker.