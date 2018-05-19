JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the government in the state after Yeddyurappa during the trust vote session after delivering an emotional speech resigned from the post of CM. Yeddyurappa did not go for the floor test as BJP did not have the numbers to prove the majority. Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM on May 23.

Karnataka political drama came to end on Saturday when Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister after delivering an emotional speech. BJP Karnataka Chief Yeddyurappa resigned from CM post as he did not have the numbers to prove majority on the floor of the House. Following Yeddyurappa’s resignation, JDS leader Kumaraswamy staked claim to form the government after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala. Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM on May 21 (Monday) between 12-1 pm. He has invited all regional party leaders for his swearing-in ceremony which he plans to conduct in a big way. Kumaraswamy has also invited Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi.

Yeddyurappa till Saturday morning was very sure of their numbers and have been saying that they will emerge victorious in the floor test. Earlier on Friday, after Supreme Court had cut short 15 days time given to Yeddyurappa to prove the majority to just one day, Yeddyurappa was still confident of proving the majority. He had yesterday said that of course, Congress-JDS MLAs were on his side otherwise how will he prove the majority. However, the situation was in front of the nation today when the country witnessed that he did not take the floor test and resigned as Karnataka CM.

Meanwhile, during the course of two days during which Yeddyurappa was Karnataka CM, Congress levelled horse-trading and bribing charges on Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders. Both Congress and JDS said that BJP was trying to lure their MLAs by offering money to support Yeddyurappa so that he passes the floor test. On Friday, Congress party even released audio tapes in which they alleged that mining baron Janardhana Reddy was trying to bribe their MLAs to support Yeddyurappa in winning the trust vote.

Also Read: PM Modi to mark 4 years in power in Odisha

HD Kumaraswamy will take oath on May 23 as new Karnataka Chief Minister. Senior Congress-JDS MLAs also held a joint meeting in a renowned hotel in Bengaluru to decide portfolios of the minister. Reports say that G Parameshwara might sworn-in as Karnataka deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read: Vala or no Vala, BS Yeddyurappa quits honourably