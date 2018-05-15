Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district holds extreme importance for Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna who has been winning since 2004 from the seat. In Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, the JD(S) leader is contesting from the same seat and is expecting a major win. The elder son of Janata Dal icon Deve Gowda has also represented the constituency four times. The other party leaders who are contesting from the same seat might find it extremely difficult to defeat the four-time winner JD(S) leader. Congress has fielded Manjegowda BP and MN Raju from BJP.
Holenarasipur is a town and taluk in Hassan district of Karnataka. The town is situated on the banks of the Hemavati, one of the many tributaries of the Kaveri. There are a total of 2,05,135 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters.
Here are the live updates from Holenarasipur constituency:
08:50am: JD(S) leader HD Revanna is laeding.
08:29am: Counting begins.
