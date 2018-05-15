The Hubli Dharwad Central constituency is represented by BJP senior leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar. The high profile constituency falls under Dharwad district of Karnataka. The former CM Shettar is contesting against Congress' Mahesh Nalawad. The Congress candidate also belongs to the Lingayat community and supports the promises apart from Siddaramaiah seeking minority status from Lingayat community.

BJP leader and former chief minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar is contesting from Hubli Dharwad Central seat in Dharwad district for the sixth time. The BJP leader is competing against Congress’ Mahesh Nalawad. The BJP is said to be enjoying a majority in the constituency and are likely to keep it this way. BJP’s candidate Shettar, who is a lawyer turned politician belongs to the Lingayat community which is perceived to be a traditional vote bank for the BJP.

Meanwhile, JD(S) has fielded Mallikarjun Koravi from this seat, who may change some equations.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 Hubli Dharwad Central constituency:

8: 00 am— Counting of votes begins at Hubli Dharwad Central constituency.

EVMs have been opened across counting centres in #Karnataka. Visuals from a counting centre in #Hubali.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/XsOHZiZgZs — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

