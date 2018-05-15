The Hubli-Dharwad East is the home seat for Congress' senior leader Abbayya Prasad. In 2013 Karnataka assembly elections, Abbayya Prasad defeated BJP's Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi by 13,522 votes. The seat Hubli-Dharwad East is one of the key constituency as it holds 1,90,600 voters.

Hubli-Dharwad East is one of the key constituencies in Karnataka as it houses a total of 1,90,600 voters. The constituency has seen leaders from various parties over the years and Congress’ Abbayya Prasad is the current leader who defeated BJP’s Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi by 13,522 votes. During Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, BJP fielded a new face in Chandrashekar Gokak to contest elections with Abbayya Prasad.

Bahujan Samaj Party, which had contested the polls in alliance with Janata Dal Secular, deployed Shobha Ballari to fight elections in the constituency that boast an over 85% literacy rate.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 Hubli-Dharwad East:

8: 00 am— Counting of votes begins at Hubli- Dharwad east constituency.

