After staking claim to form the government in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his oath ceremony were the highlights of Wednesday. Finally, JDS-Congress alliance succeeded to form the government in Karnataka. Newly elected Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed that his decision to form the government is in the national interest, and was advised by various political leaders for the same.

Putting an end to the high-stakes battle in Karnataka, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday emerged as the Chief Minister of state, and took oath in the ceremony, which somehow turned into a huge Opposition conclave. The newly elected CM brought together the political leaders together who had been rivals for years on the same stage, including Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury; or Mayawati and Sonia Gandhi. While addressing the several party workers and media reporters after taking oath, Kumaraswamy claimed that Congress-JDS alliance had succeeded in tying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ashwamedha’ horse (victory horse) in Karnataka, fulfilling his aim. He further added that the BJP used him 12 years ago, and now the tables have been turned.

“I said after the Uttar Pradesh election that my aim is to tie the Ashwamedha horse of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah… The Congress and the JD(S) have caught and tied the Ashwamedha horse… A lifeless horse may go to Modi soon,” Kumaraswamy said.

He further added that his decision to join hands with the Congress came after he was being advised by several political leaders and claimed that it is in the national interest.

“It is historic to see so many leaders come for the swearing in of a Chief Minister… The leaders have not come here to support me, but to give a message that there will be a big change in 2019,” he said

In the wake of the things that happened in 2006, Kumaraswamy said, “.the nature of our (JDS, Congress) relationship thereafter has led to a doubt about our confidence in each other, and can we work together”.

Admitting that people in Karnataka have doubts over the newly formed alliance, Kumaraswamy assured that this time, the government will be a stable one. He said there the coalition will work without differences in a bid to solve the problems of the state.