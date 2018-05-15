Jevargi constituency has always remained with the Congress. There are predictions that it is not easier to remove Congress from Jevargi as it has become the prestige seat for Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Jevargi is a Panchayat town in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, India. Here are the live updates from Jevargi constituency:

Jevargi constituency has long been a stronghold of the Congress with Ajay Dharam Singh as its reigning leader. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win the constituency only once in 2008 Karnataka Assembly elections. In the subsequent elections of 2013, Ajay Dharam Singh, the son of former Karnataka CM Dharam Singh, defeated BJP’s Doddappa Gowda Patil by 36,700 votes and stormed back to power. The two Congress and BJP rivals once again locked horns in the Karnataka elections in 2018 and who will win this time is anybody’s guess. Another local leader representing JDS, Kedarlingayya Hiremath is also in the fray this year.

Jevargi is a Panchayat town in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, India. It is the headquarters of the Jevargi Taluk.

09:00am: Congress’ Ajay Dharam Singh leads.

08:56am: JD(S) Kedarlingayya Hiremath is leading.

08:51am: Counting is underway.

08:29am: Counting begins.