Kanakapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka. It also a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 2,20,409 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters.The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.56 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%.

Kanakapura constituency is famous for the production of silk and granite. For 2018 Assembly elections, JDS’ Narayana Gowda is contesting against Nandini Gowda of the BJP and Congress’ DK Shivakumar. A total of 1,68,590 votes were cast in the 2013 assembly elections of which 1,07,874 voters were male, 1,07,456 were female and 16 transgender.

In 2013, Shivakumar won the election after receiving 1,00,007 votes and defeated PGR Sindhia of the JDS who got 68,583 votes. Though the Congress has again fielded Shivakumar, it will be interesting to see which candidate will get the maximum support in 2018 Karnataka Elections.

Here are the LIVE updates of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results:

9:03am : Congress’ D K Shivakumar is leading in Kanakapura constituency.

