If the current numbers are to be believed, it seems that the exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 have been proved right with no major political party — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — ending the race with a majority. According to current numbers, BJP has received 106 votes, Congress got 73, JD(S) managed to claim 41 while Others settled for only 2 seats. As per reports, Congress leaders are currently in talks with JD(S) leaders hinting towards an alliance between the two.

With voting still underway, BJP which is said to be losing onto an already won battle, managed to win around 40 seats and maintained its lead in over 65 seats. On the other hand, Congress won 8 seats and is said to be leading in over 65 seats. BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa wins from Shikaripura seat by 35,397 votes. The following reports of JD(S) allying with Congress surface after Rahul Gandhi reached out to all the opposition parties and sought their unity in order to throw BJP out of power.