Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results will be announced today as the counting of votes on 222 out of 224 constituencies will begin from 8:00 am on May 15. The results seem to be holding extreme importance for some key political leaders like Congress’ Siddaramaiah, BJP’s Yeddyurappa and JD(S) HD Kumarswamy as they all will be going neck and neck to claim the seat of the chief minister of Karnataka. The voting for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 took place on May 12.

After almost six months of aggressive campaigning, the fate of some key political leaders like Congress' Siddaramaiah, BJP's Yeddyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy who contested in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be decided today as the counting for the 222 seats out of 224 constituencies will begin from 8:00 am today.

Several Exit polls and surveys were done ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results and almost 4 out of 6 exit polls predicted a hug assembly in the state. However, many exit polls claimed that BJP will be getting a majority in the state with its candidate BS Yeddyurappa taking the post of chief minister of Karnataka. Experts say that the ruling Congress also has chances of reclaiming the power with its candidate Siddaramiah announcing 2018 elections as his last fight.

Here are the LIVE updates of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results:

9:09 am – Congress candidate from Bellary City is trailing BJP candidate G Somashekara Reddy. As per the EC, the BJP is said to be leading on 22 seats while Congress is trying to hold its ground by winning 13 seats. The counting is underway.

9:03 am – JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy is said to be leading in Ramanagara. Congress lacking behind by 1552 votes.

8:52 am – The early official Election Commission trends claim that BJP is leading on 10 seats, Congress leading on 5 seats, JDS on 1 and others on 1 seat. a party needs a majority of 112 seats to make their government in Karnataka.

8:43 am – BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is said to be leading from Shimoga and Siddaramaiah is back in the lead in Badami constituency. BJP’s candidate trailing.

8:39 am – Dinesh Gundu Rao of Congress who is contesting from Gandhinagar constituency is leading, say early numbers. JD(S) leader S Madhu Bangarappa from Sorab is leading.

8:30 am – BJP’s Sreeramulu is leading in Badami constituency, being trailed by Congress’ Siddaramaiah. EVMs have been opened across counting centers in Karnataka.

8:26 am – BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar is said to be leading from Hubli-Dharwad-Central

8:22 am – Congress’ candidate from Chittapur and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is leading.

8:18 am – BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa is said to be leading from Shikaripura constituency.

8:16 am – Siddaramaiah is said to be leading from Badami constituency and is being trailed by BJP’s B Sreeramulu

8:11 am – Early numbers suggest that Siddaramiah’s Congress is leading by 25 and are being trailed by BJP with 19 votes. JD(S) is said to be getting 8-10 votes.

8:05 am – As per early numbers, Congress is said to be leading with around 19-20 votes. BJP seems to be having a slow start with only 10 votes in its bag while JD(S) received 7 seats.

8:00 am – Counting of votes begin

7:58 am – Dr.Yathindra, Congress candidate from Varuna and son of CM Siddaramaiah says that senior party leaders will decide on the alliance. Expressing confidence, he claimed, “We are confident and hope to form Government on our own.”

7:50 am – JDS’s HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Nagamangala ahead of counting of votes. he is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies.

7:40 am – SDPI survey predicts BJP massive victory in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, say reports

7:20 am – Siddaramaiah’s competition from Badami constituency, BJP’s B Sreeramulu prays ahead of counting of votes. Earlier, on May 12, the voting day, BJP’s candidate was seen worshipping a cow before casting his ballot.

7: 13 am – In 2013 elections, Congress claimed 122 seats, BJP and JD(S) secured 40 seats each and others settled for 22 seats out of 224 seats.

7:10 am – Chief Election Commissioner, OP Rawat said that they have deployed Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in strong rooms. He added, “Adequate security personnel presence will be there at all counting centers to ensure law and order is maintained.

6:53 am – Data shows that a total of 2,622 candidates (including 217 women) contested the 222 seats out of 224 seats. 36 of these 222 seats were reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 15 were reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

6:50 am – Sanjiv Kumar, the State’s Chief Electoral Officer, has said that postal ballots will be counted first before the EVMs.

6:35 am – The counting of votes will be done at 38 centers across 38 districts.

06:32 am – The counting will be taking place at a counting center in Kalaburagi

06:28 am – Heavy security has been deployed by the authorities to avoid any sort of disruptions during the counting of votes.

06:10 am – The counting fo 222 out of 224 constituencies will begin from 8:00 am. Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates from Karnataka Assembly elections results 2018.