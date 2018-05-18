Hearing the Congress-JDS petitions against governor Vajubhai Vala's decision, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the floor test in Karnataka tomorrow at 4pm. However, BJP lawyer Mukul Rohatgi had sought more time. Soon after SC verdict, Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the top court has given a landmark judgment. The court has also directed CM BS Yeddyurappa to not make major policy decisions till the floor test gets over.

A bench of Justices AK Sikri, A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitions

A day after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Supreme Court today will hear the petitions filed by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) against the Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP and BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. A bench of Justices AK Sikri, A Bobde, and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitions at around 10.30am and will also examine the letters, dated May 15 and 16, submitted by BJP legislative assembly leader BS Yeddyurappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form the government in the state.

In the pre-dawn hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court had refused to stop the swearing-in ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister.

Karnataka CM race LIVE updates:

11.50am: The Supreme Court ordered BS Yeddyurappa to not make major policy decisions till the floor test gets over.

11.45am: Speaking on SC directing floor test in Karnataka Assembly, Congress leader, and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar said, “SC verdict has upheld constitutional morality and democracy. It is a judgment that should be celebrated. The faith of people in the wisdom of SC is vindicated once again. It’s set back for a party that wanted to usurp power.”

11.40am: Supreme Court directs for floor test in Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm tomorrow, after hearing Congress-JD(S) plea against Karnataka Governor inviting BJP to form govt.

11.35am: BJP’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi opposes the floor test tomorrow, says, ‘need time.’

11.30am: Supreme Court stays Congress-JD(S)’s plea challenging Karnataka Governor’s decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the Assembly.

11.23am: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sought proper security for Congress-JD(S) MLAs in case of floor test being conducted. Supreme Court observed that it can pass an order to make proper security arrangements.

11.15am: Lawyer for Congress-JD(S), Abhishek Manu Singhvi, submits to Supreme Court that Congress-JD(S) are ready for floor test tomorrow.

11.11am: Congress questions BS Yeddyurappa’s number claim in Supreme Court. Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi further said does BJP have letters of support.

11.10am: Karnataka CM race LIVE updates: Test governor’s call or hold floor test tomorrow, says Supreme Court.

11.07am: Test governor’s decision or floor test on Saturday: Supreme Court on Congress-JDS petitions.

11.05am: Supreme Court says, ‘It is just a number game, one who enjoys the majority should be invited to form the Govt.’

11.00am: BJP’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told Court, ‘We have certain information that many MLAs from other parties have not given any kind of written support to Congress-JDS.

10.56am: Supreme Court wanted to know on what basis the Governor asks a party to provide a stable government. BJP’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi submitted that at this stage he does not want to say anything more.

10.49am: BJP’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi in Supreme Court said that BS Yeddyurappa has been elected as the single largest party, he has the support of a necessary number of MLAs and ready to prove it on the floor of the house.

10.30am: Supreme Court hearing on Congress-JDS petitions begins.