After the overnight hearing, Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the swearing-in of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa. Following the verdict, Yeddyurappa is all set to take an oath as Karnataka's new Chief Minister. While the Supreme Court would be hearing the Congress plea against the Governor on Friday, nothing seems to have affected the victory of BJp in Karnataka. Here you can watch the live updates:

BS Yeddyurappa ultimately took an oath as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister on Thursday. After the night long drama, BJP in Karnataka took a sigh of relief when Supreme Court did not put a stay on Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in ceremony. On Wednesday night, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP’s Yeddyurappa to take an oath as Karnataka’s new CM. However, the invite was opposed by the Congress-JDS combine that later moved to the Supreme Court regarding the matter. The apex court observed that it can pause the oath ceremony, but did not dismiss the plea saying would hear the plea on next Friday.

However, the crown on the newly sworn-in CM has not fitted properly. The BJP has 15 days to prove its majority in the state, which means the drama in Karnataka is not over yet. Meanwhile, Karnataka got its new Chief Minister and the BJP is busy celebrating its victory in Karnataka.

Karnataka CM race LIVE updates:

10: 05am: Several BJP leaders started congratulated BSY after being sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Karnataka. BJP ministers including Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb Kumar and Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to their Twitter handle to congratulate BSY.

Heartiest congratulations to the son of the soil, Shri @BSYBJP ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Karnataka. Under #Yeddyurappa ji's astute leadership, Karnataka shall touch new heights of progress and development. @BJP4Karnataka #BJPWinsKarnataka #BSYNammaCM — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 17, 2018

Congratulations @BSYBJP . You worked hard, visiting each assembly constituency and patiently heard people speak of their aspirations. All the best wishes to you. @BJP4Karnataka @BJP4India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 17, 2018

10: 04am: While the Opposition has gathered at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha to stage a protest against the sworn-in of BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, the new CM took an oath on Thursday morning and was recently seen along with BJP leaders Ananth Kumar and Murlidhar Rao.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP leaders Ananth Kumar and Murlidhar Rao pic.twitter.com/7JlJG9zsCL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

09: 47am: Slamming BJP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said BJP is mocking the Constitution as it is trying to form the government in Karnataka even after it does not have the numbers. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle to hit at BJP and tweeted: “This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy”. His tweet came after the Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka.

The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018

09: 43am: Congress holds a protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha, against BS Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in as CM of Karnataka. GN Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Siddaramaiah present.

09: 40am: In a bid to protest against BS Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress MLAs including GN Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah, gather at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhan Soudha.

09: 28am: “The matter is pending before the Court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution,” said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

09: 09am: BSY is the Karnataka’s new Chief Minister. After taking an oath as Karnataka CM, Yeddyurappa shows victory sign, However, the crown remains uneasy as Supreme Court is still to hear Congress plea against the Governor’s invite to Yeddyurappa on Friday at 10: 30am.

Bengaluru: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa shows the victory sign after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/UMM10wQKbY — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

09: 01am: Yeddyurappa takes an oath as Karnataka Chief Minister. The oath ceremony is underway. Yeddyurappa will be the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

08:52am: BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan to take an oath as Karnataka Chief Minister shortly.

#Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan, to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister shortly pic.twitter.com/IQLSPrGz2u — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

08: 40am: “I think all the precedents are with the Governor’s decision. We will get the support, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House,” said Ananth Kumar, BJP at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

08: 35am: As Yeddyurappa leaves for Raj Bhavan, party workers present outside it in Bengaluru are chanting the slogans ‘Vande Mataram and Modi Modi’.

#WATCH BJP workers chant slogans of 'Vande Mataram and Modi, Modi' outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, as oath taking ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka CM to is set to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/npZthZbqZd — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

08: 23am: Bengaluru: BS Yeddyurappa leaves for Raj Bhavan, to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister shortly.

08: 18am: Bengaluru: Swearing-in ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to begin shortly; Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar present at Raj Bhavan in Karnataka.

Bengaluru: Swearing-in ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to begin shortly; Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar present at Raj Bhavan #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yV3BEj8wNL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

