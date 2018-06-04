Citing poor performance of his party in Karnataka Assembly elections, Senior Congress leader SR Patil resigned from his post as President of North Karnataka. The decision from the leader came after several party leaders proposed that those who served as ministers for 2 terms in the previous governments be deputed for party work. Interestingly, Patil had been a minister in the Siddaramaiah government from 2013-2018. Not only that, the senior leader also served as Minister for Infrastructure, Information Technology in Karnataka.

Senior Congress leader SR Patil has given his resignation over the party’s unsatisfactory performance in the recently held assembly elections in Karnataka. Patil was the working president in North Karnataka region. Notably, the party leadership in New Delhi has not yet accepted Patil’s resignation. Speaking to Indian Express, Patil said that he owes responsibility for failing to gain more votes for the Congress in order to make independent government. According to sources, the leader took this decision after a couple of Congress leaders proposed that those who served as ministers for 2 terms in the previous governments be deputed for party work.

On a closer look, the Congress party won only 8 seats in Belagavi district, 2 in Bagalkot and 3 in Vijayapura, 2 in Dharwad and 1 in Gadag. Experts believe that this region is solely dominated by the Lingayat community.

A report suggests that Patil resigned from the post on May 25, but the development came to light a day after the Congress and JDS reached a consensus on portfolios that would be allotted to each party.

HD Kumaraswamy led JDS and Congress formed an alliance, in Karnataka Assembly polls 2018. Despite BJP getting the higher votes failed to form the government as it was falling short of 8 MLAs. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy sworn in as chief minister on May 23, 2018, after proving his majority on the Karnataka Assembly floor.