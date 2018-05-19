The Supreme Court rejected Congress' plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah. The 3 judge bench told Congress lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi that there is no rule to direct the governor to appoint pro tem speaker. Supreme Court has ordered Karnataka's newly appointed Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to take the floor test at 4:00 pm today.

HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM on Monday

In the latest development of Karnataka assembly floor test, 199 MLAs sworn in on Saturday. Earlier today, the Supreme Court rejected Congress’ plea against the appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah. The court said there is no law to direct governor. How can we appoint pro tem speaker? Justice Bobde told senior lawyer Kapil Sibal that “You are coming from a zone of contradictions. We are willing to review the order. Then we have to postpone the floor test.” In reply to the statement, Congress representatives agreed on KG Bopaiah’s appointment.

The Saturday will turn out as the big day for BJP and Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) alliance as the Court has ordered BJP leader and newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa to take the floor test today at 4:00pm.

Karnataka floor test Live updates:

08:00pm— Speaking on Sanjay Nipuam’s remark, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Congress doesn’t agree with any such statement. Karnataka Governor, murdered democracy, however, any statement made on him personally won’t be accepted. Rahul Gandhi and Congress have regard for their worst enemies unlike PM Modi.”

07:55 pm — HD Kumaraswamy said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM KC Rao congratulated me. Mayawati ji has also blessed me. I have invited all regional leaders for oath ceremony. I’ve also invited Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji personally. KD Kumarswamy will take oath on Monday (May 21) between 12-1 pm.

07:33 pm— After Yedddyurappa resigned from CM’s post in Karnataka, reports say that HD Kumaraswamy will sworn-in as new Karnataka CM on Monday. Kumaraswamy is currently meeting the Governor and it is expected that he is going to stake claim to form the government.

04:12 pm— Yeddyurappa has resigned as Karnataka CM after delivering an emotional speech. He did not call for the floor test to take place.

03:59 pm— Hitting out at the Congress-JDS post-poll alliance, Yeddyurappa said it is unholy. They have resorted to opportunism. I want to work for people and serve them.

03:54 pm— Yeddyurappa while giving a speech in Vidhan Soudha said that from 40 seats in 2013, this time we won 104 seats. Peoples’ problem have not been addressed.

03:55 pm— Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah interrupts Yeddyurappa, asks him to move the motion.

03:51 pm— An emotional Yeddyurappa while giving his speech in the Parliament on Saturday said that people of Karnataka have rejected Congress. They gave us 104 seats and accept our fight.

03:45 pm— The two missing Congress MLAs are present inside Karnataka Assembly.

03:26 pm— The reaction of BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje when asked about the Floor Test, which will be conducted shortly, smiles and says, “Wait and see. In politics, every decision is wonderful & happy.”

03:20 pm— Reports say that BJP doesn’t have the numbers. Yeddyurappa is likely to meet the Governor and submit his resignation. Meanwhile, the Congress is currently briefing outside assembly.

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil having lunch at Vidhana Soudha, Congress's DK Suresh and Dinesh Gundu Rao present with him. pic.twitter.com/dZwx9zFhKa — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

02: 55 pm— BS Yeddyurappa to resign shortly, say reports

Pratap Gowda Patil has come. He will take oath as an MLA then he will vote for the Congress. He will not betray Congress party: DK Shivakumar, Congress #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/a8LbKCYoyc — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

02: 26 pm— Congress released an audio clip alleging BJP to bribe their MLAs. “Today, you will be a minister… What I am saying is that I will make you sit one-to-one with the big man and speak to them myself… You will make 100 times the wealth you currently have,” as heard in audio clip.

01: 34 pm— Karnataka assembly adjourned till 3:30 pm.

01:30 pm— Missing MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Patil en route to Karnataka Assembly, say reports.

One of the 'missing' Congress MLAs Anand Singh seen leaving Bengaluru's Goldfinch hotel #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/qY77RCZfHC — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

01: 20 pm— “Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the secretariat and the nearby legislators’ home to facilitate smooth conduct of the assembly proceedings for the floor test,” said DGP Nilamani Raju.

He (BJP's BY Vijayendra) called the wife of a Congress MLA & asked her to request to her husband to vote for Yeddyurappa. He said, we'll give your husband a ministry or else we'll give Rs. 15 crore to your husband: VS Ugrappa, Congress. pic.twitter.com/CwzHTy3Ol7 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

01: 00 pm— BJP MLA G Somashekhar Reddy is with the 2 missing Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda, say reports.

12: 45 pm— 2 missing MLAs are in Bengaluru’s hotel, say reports.

12: 36 pm— Congress leader Veerapa Moily said BJP will be exposed to the whole world today. They know very well that they are 104, still, they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact. Two of our MLAs are still not here, whenever they come they will surely support us.

12: 22 pm— Speaking to the reporters Congress lawyer Kapil Sibal said we wanted a practical and transparent solution for the voting process.

12: 15 pm— Congress hopes for a smooth and transparent floor test, said Kapil Sibal.

12:10 pm— Congress lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal briefs a press conference after the Supreme Court rejects the plea.

JD(S) MLAs HD Kumaraswamy & HD Revanna inside Vidhana Soudha in #Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/WBvD0PechF — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11: 45 am— After winning assembly elections, B Sriramulu and BS Yeddyurappa resigned from Lok Sabha.

11: 38 am— The desperate attempt to remove KG Bopaiah from his post is rejected by Supreme Court, said former attorney general Mukul Rohtagi.

The SC heard the pleas of the Congress, all their pleas have been rejected. The desperate attempts of Congress to remove him from post has failed. I think they are scared & did not even want a floor test in the first place: Mukul Rohatgi #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/llWp9UOJhE — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11: 33 am— I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress & JD(S): Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Most important objective was to establish transparency. Since the statement has come from ASG that live feed of proceedings would be given, we hope & trust there would be fairness. I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress & JD(S): Abhishek Manu Singhvi #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/bIBCybpRxQ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11:29 am— CM BS Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah take oath as MLAs at Vidhana Soudha.

11:21 am— A big blow for Congress-JDS, Supreme Court scraps plea against the appointment of Pro Tem speaker.

Supreme Court rejects Congress-JD(S) plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah, he will continue to be pro-tem speaker. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/eMhgYgC0m9 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11: 15 am—Supreme Court allows all channels to broadcast Karnataka Assembly proceedings.

Hearing on Congress-JD(S) plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah: Supreme Court says 'Live broadcast of floor test would be the best way to ensure transparency of proceedings.' pic.twitter.com/kdS7NXGXrA — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11: 12 am— Proceedings begin in Karnataka Assembly.

11: 08 am— How can we appoint pro tem speaker? Supreme Court to Sibal “No law to direct governor to appoint the speaker,” says Supreme Court.

Plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker: Justice SA Bobde says 'There've been instances where senior most MLA wasn't appointed as Pro tem speaker. Kapil Sibal replies 'KG Bopaiah has different history. His decision of disqualification was set aside by this Court earlier.' — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

11:00 am—“Long-standing convention has been broken after the appointment of Bopaiah. Even Supreme Court has ratified this practice in two judgments,’ said Kapil Sibal.

Bengaluru: Inside visuals of Vidhana Soudha. #FloorTest to be held at 4 pm today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Eegmv3DCng — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

10:54 am— “The individual appointed must be the senior most member of the House which is a convention in the Parliament also,” says Sibal.

10: 47 am— Senior Lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Congress- JDS in Supreme Court. “Giving oath is fine but objection if Bopiah supervises the floor test,” said Sibal.

10:45 am— Busses carrying Congress MLAs reaches Karnataka assembly

10: 35 am— Supreme Court hearing begins on Congress- JDS plea against the appointment of Pro Tem speaker.

Bengaluru: Congress MLAs leave from Hotel Hilton for Vidhana Soudha. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/3guny7ImIn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

10: 25 am— Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said all our MLAs are together and no one is going to other side.

For me, today is not an important day, the important days will come in future. Up to 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together, no one is going to go to the other side. None of our MLAs are trapped. Me & Siddaramaiah will go together: HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) pic.twitter.com/v0i2hQa9wf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

10: 02 am— Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaches Karnataka assembly.

9: 37 am— Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi leave for Supreme Court,

Delhi: Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi leaves for the Supreme Court for hearing in plea filed by Congress-JD(S) regarding the appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah today. pic.twitter.com/XJz6w2pEdo — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

9: 22 am— Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that MLA Anand Singh is in contact with the party leaders. He will surely come to Vidhan Sabha today.

Physically he is not with us but he is in contact with our leaders. He has to come to Vidhana Soudha today. He will definitely vote for us. He is with us. He will come back: Ramalinga Reddy on Congress MLA Anand Singh pic.twitter.com/8Et15LVq0i — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

Visuals of KG Bopaiah, the pro-tem speaker, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. #FloorTest to be held at 4 pm today. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/mruC7F7FZg — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

9: 11 am—Formor Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagdish Shetter arrived at Shangrila Hotel for the party MLAs meet.

9: 05 am— Authorities have deployed 400 security marshals outside Karnataka assembly in Bengaluru.

Visuals of security outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. #FloorTest to be held at 4 pm today. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/sfA8STkMt7 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

8: 58 am— Newly appointed Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa said that he is confident will surely form the government and pass the floor test.

8: 52 am— Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa arrives at the Shangri-La hotel for the meeting with BJP MLAs before the floor test.

Bengaluru: CM BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Shangri-La hotel for the party legislature meeting. He will then leave for the Assembly with others. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/h3covbXLkH — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

8: 50 am— “Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the CM for 5 years,” said Sadananda Gowda, BJP.

Thank god there is a Supreme Court! It is also a commentary that on a purely State matter, the parties do not repose confidence in the State High Court. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2018

