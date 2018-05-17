MK Stalin said that what happened in Karnataka is totally against the rule of law and also questions the prevailing democracy in the country. The remarks by the DMK leader Stalin came in after Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that BJP has mocked the Constitution of India.

Attacking the BJP government after its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the new CM of Karnataka, DMK’s acting president MK Stalin said that PM Modi had misused the Governor’s office in Tamil Nadu and now doing same in Karnataka. Expressing his anger of the fresh developments taking place in the state, MK Stalin added that what happened in Karnataka is totally against the rule of law and also questions the prevailing democracy in the country. The following remarks by the DMK leader Stalin came in after Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that BJP has mocked the Constitution of India.

Talking to media over the issue, MK Stalin said, “All of us saw how PM Modi misused the office of Governor in Tamil Nadu. The same has been done in Karnataka.” Terming PM Modi’s actions illegal, he said, “This is totally against democracy and rule of law. We condemn it.” The support by the DMk leader came in after it was reported that many senior Congress leaders along with JD(S) ministers staged a protest at Vidhan Soudha against the oath-taking ceremony of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa.

BJP that claimed 104 seats out of 222 seats has been allotted a time period of 15 days by the Governor, Vijubhai Vala, to prove majority in the state. Reports suggest that Congress along with JD(S) are currently putting in efforts to shift their MLAs outside Karnataka to Cochin in Kerala to avoid the horse trading. Earlier, while addressing media over the MLA poaching issue, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy said that BJP leaders have approached its MLAs and have offered them Rs 100 cr for lending their support to the party. Later, BSP supremo Mayawati said that it is a conspiracy to destroy the constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.