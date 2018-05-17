Mayawati, supremo of BSP, slammed the BJP over the oath-taking ceremony of Yeddyurappa, who doesn't even enjoy the majority to form the government in the state. Mayawati said that the ruling party of BJP has been misusing the Central machinery since the time they came into power.

Hitting out at Modi-led BJP government, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati attacked the saffron party by claiming that since the BJP came into power, it has been putting in efforts to “destroy” the Constitution of India. Addressing media, Mayawati slammed the BJP over the oath-taking ceremony of Yeddyurappa, who doesn’t even enjoy the majority to form the government in the state. The Governor, Vijubhai Vala, has given 15 days time to BJP to prove their majority in the floor test which is expected to take place on 30-31 May.

Addressing media over the current situations prevailing in Karnataka, BSP’s Mayawati said that the ruling party of BJP has been misusing the Central machinery since the time they came into power. She further added that it was yet another attempt by the BJP government to destroy the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Dalit leader said, “It is a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, thereby attacking democracy.” Talking to News18 she said, “Congress should not have made speeches that hampered the votes of JD(S) as in a rally they called JD(S) the B team of BJP, which resulted in dividing the Muslims vote which meant that BJP won in the Muslim dominated areas”

The following remarks came in while Congress and JD(S leader were carrying out a protest at Vidhana Soudha. The protest which was later joined by JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy was being led by Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. Apart from Mayawati, DMK’s working president MK Stalin also criticised the Modi government stating that PM Modi has again misused the of Governor in Karnataka, just the way he did in Tamil Nadu. He said, “We all saw how PM Modi misused the office of Governor in Tamil Nadu. The same has been done in Karnataka. This is totally against democracy and rule of law. We condemn it.”