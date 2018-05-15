Kollegal is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chamarajnagar district Karnataka. It also a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. At present, there are a total of 2,09,122 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.96 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%.

Kollegal constituency lies in the Chamarajnagar district in southern Karnataka. A R Krishna Murthy of the Congress faces GN Nanjunda Swamy of the BJP and N Mahesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is in alliance with the JDS. Kollegal has a total of 2,09,122 voters out of which there are 1,04,023 are male and 1,05,053 are female and 13 others.

In 2013, the Congress won the seat. Congress’ S. Jayanna won the election after he got a total of 47402 votes against N Mahesh of the BSP who got 37209 votes and BJP’s GN Nanjunda Swamy who got 17224 votes. Kollegal is one of the major taluks in the Chamrajnagar district. However, until 1956, Kollegal used to be a part of the Madras presidency.

Here are the LIVE updates of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results

9:00am : BSP man N Mahesh who has steadfastly guarded the UP-based pro-Dalit outfit in Karnataka is leading in Kollegal Constituency.

