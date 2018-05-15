Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 began at 8 am this morning. The three-way battle between Siddaramaiah-led Congress, BJP has nominated BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate and JD(S) which could emerge as a kingmaker as per most exit polls. Koppal constituency lies in Koppal district and Hyderabad region in the state.

With a total of around 2,38,495 voters, Koppal constituency lies in Koppal district and Hyderabad region in the state. It has 1,19,164 male voters and 1,19,249 female voters and 15 others. In 2018, BJP has placed Amaresh Sanganna Karadi against KM Syed of the Janata Dal (Secular) and K Raghavendra Basavaraj of the Congress. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.02 and a literacy rate of 72%. On May 14, repolling was held in Koppal constituency after EVMs stopped working on May 12, when elections were held in the state.

In 2013 Karnataka elections, Congress’ K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal won the seat against BJP’s Karadi Sanganna Amarappa and Pradeep Virupakshagouda of the JDS. Hitnal got a total of 81,062 votes while BJP candidate received 54,274 votes.

9:00 am: Initial trends suggest that Congress’ K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal is leading from Koppal constituency.

