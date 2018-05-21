JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has left for Delhi to meet Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to discuss power-sharing ahead of the new government formation in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy will take oath as new Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday. Earlier on Saturday, Yeddyurappa resigned from Chief Minister's post after BJP was unable to prove the majority.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, who is scheduled to take oath as new Karnataka Chief Minister, has left for Delhi to meet opposition party leaders. Reports say that Kumaraswamy will be meeting Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, party Chief Rahul Gandhi and others leaders to discuss power-sharing issues ahead of the new government formation in Karnataka. Among other issues which are expected will be discussed during the meet, one is expected to be whether the Congress will have two deputy Chief Ministers, the composition of the government and cabinet berths. Discussion and strategy for 2019 General Elections could also be there on the agenda talks in today’s meeting.

HD Kumaraswamy who is planning a grand swearing-in ceremony is visiting Delhi to invite Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for the oath-taking ceremony on May 23. The meeting is expected to take place at around 5 pm. Kumaraswamy staked claim to form the government in Karnataka after Yeddyurappa resigned from Chief Minister’s post as the BJP failed to get the required numbers to remain in the power.

Yeddyurappa needed the support of 112 MLAs but BJP only had 104 seats. Being the single largest party, Karnataka Governor invited BJP to form the government and have 15 days to prove the majority. However, fumed over Governor’s decision, the Congress-JDS alliance approached the Supreme Court against Governor’s decision, ignoring the single largest group to form the government.

The Supreme Court during the over-night hearing did not put a stay on Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in but said that it will hear the matter on May 18. The top court in Friday’s hearing cut short 15 days time given to Yeddyurappa to prove the majority to just one day. However, the BJP government failed to prove the majority and Yeddyurappa resigned from CM’s post after an emotional speech in Karnataka Assembly and did not go for the floor test.

