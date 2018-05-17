Congress and JD(S) has reportedly decided to shift its lawmakers outside of Karnataka and beyond the reach of BJP leaders. JD(S) leader and one of the contenders for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy on May 16 claimed that the attempts are being made by the BJP to buy out the MLAs of the party. BJP which currently holds 104 out of 222 seats have been given a time period of 15 days to prove majority.

In order to protect the Congress MLAs from going to the BJP camp, the party has reportedly decided to shift its lawmakers outside of Karnataka and beyond the reach of BJP leaders. JD(S) leader and one of the contenders for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy on May 16 claimed that the attempts are being made by the BJP to buy out the MLAs of the party. He added that the JD(S) MLAs were being offered up to Rs 100 crore to give their support to BJP. Reports suggest that Congress will be shifting its lawmakers to Cochin in Kerala. JD(S) MLAs are also expected to follow the Congress’ path on this.

The following reports surfaced soon after BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the third time. BJP which currently holds 104 out of 222 seats has been given a time period of 15 days to prove the majority. On the other hand, Congress-JD(S) that declared its combined strength of 116 seats are leaving no stone unturned in protecting that majority for the given time.

Reports of Congress MLA being poached also surfaced after a Congress MP claimed that all the party MLAs are protesting against Yeddyurappa’s oath ceremony at Vidhan Soudha apart from Anand Singh. The Congress MP said, “Anand Singh is in clutches of Narendra Modi.” The reports were later confirmed by HD Kumaraswamy who stated that a Congress leader has told him that BJP is using ED to claim a majority. Kumaraswamy said, “Anand Singh (Cong MLA) told ‘they are using ED, I had a case in ED & they are going to screw me. I’m sorry I have to protect my interest,’ another Cong MLA who spoke to Singh told me.” he added that MLAs are being threatened.