The high-stakes battle of Karnataka will ultimately come to an end on Tuesday as the counting of the votes has started taking place in different constituencies. Molakalmuru is one of the key constituencies as BJP's second most important candidate, Sreeramulu, is contesting from the seat in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Here are the live updates from Molakalmuru constituency:

Molakalmuru constituency holds extreme importance for the BJP as they have fielded their second most important candidate after BS Yeddyurappa. BJP Lok Sabha MP Sreeramulu from Bellary is contesting from two seats in Karnataka Assembly election 2018 — Badami and Molakalmuru. Reports claim that if Sreeramulu wins, he will be offered a senior party post and ministry if he wins any one of the seats he is contesting from. Molakalmuru is a panchayat town in Chitradurga district in the Indian state of Karnataka. It is near the border of Karnataka state with Andhra Pradesh.

The saffron party has fielded Sreeramulu from Molakalmuru as it will have an influence on Nayaka (Scheduled Tribe) voters spread over Chitradurga (Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga and Holalkere assembly segments), neighbouring Ballari, Raichur, Koppal and Davangere constituencies. Sreeramulu got noticed by the party for his work during Lok Sabha elections 1999. The leader had also walked out of the party in 2011 after being allegedly humiliated by his mentor Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Here are the live updates from Molakalmuru constituency:

08:51am: Counting is underway.

08:29am: Counting begins.