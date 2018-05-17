As per reports, soon after Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the CM, Congress and JD(S) MLAs together staged a protest outside the Karnataka Assembly over the order passed by the Governor. The congress also termed it as ‘murder of democracy’. The protest will be headed by Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The race for being the next Karnataka Chief Minister has finally ended with the Supreme Court refusing to stay BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in ceremony. BJP took the majority of votes and got another state to its hat with Yeddyurappa taking the chair of Chief Minister of the state. The state of Karnataka witnessed a mid-night drama after Congress, with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, knocked the doors of the Supreme Court demanding that the Governor Vajubhai Vala decision of inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government must be declared unconstitutional. As per current reports, Congress and JD(S) MLAs together staged a protest outside the Karnataka Assembly over the swear-in of Yeddyurappa as the new Chief Minister of the state. The protest is being headed by Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

In the plea filed with the court, the JD(S) and Congress said, “Court may pass an order declaring order of Governor inviting BS Yeddyurappa to form government as unconstitutional and quash the same or pass direction to Governor to invite alliance of INC-JD(S) which has support of more than 112 MLAs to form government.” The hearing at the Supreme Court started at 2:11 am and ended at 5:28 am with Congress and JD(S) returning empty handed. Staying the swear-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa, the Supreme Court has said that the hearing in the matter will next be done on Friday from 10:30 am. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Congress-JD (S) combine, persisted with his arguments that the swearing-in ceremony should be stayed or deferred, the bench said that they will not be staying the oath-taking ceremony.”

The Court also sought replies from the government and the CM Yeddyurappa over the plea filed by Congress-JD(S). Refusing to stay the swearing-in, the Court said, “This Court is not passing any order staying the oath-taking ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa. In case, he is given an oath in the meantime, that shall be subject to further orders of this court and final outcome of the writ petition.” The matter was being heard by a special bench comprising Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan. Currently, the governor has given the BJP government to prove majority in the floor test which will be taking 15 days from now. BJP currently holds 104 seats and need 8 more seats to prove majority.