Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said there will be no rotational Chief Ministership arrangement with alliance partner Congress. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy will take oath as 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, May 23. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda said both Congress and JD(S) have to forget and forgive past enmity.

A day after he staked claim to form the government in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said there will be no rotational Chief Ministership arrangement with alliance partner Congress. BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in his emotional speech before resigning as Chief Minister of Karnataka fueled the speculations that Assembly elections can take place before completion of 5 years. He said, “In the next 5 years, or earlier, don’t know when elections will come, but we will definitely win 150 seats.” However, Congress and JD(S) denied the claims saying that they will serve together with common agenda.

Yesterday, BJP legislative Assembly leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka after he finally realised that his party doesn’t have numbers to prove majority on the floor of the House. On Sunday, former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader exclusively spoke to NewsX about the future course of action between both alliance partners. He said both Congress and JD(S) are ideologically similar. When asked about the cabinet berth sharing, Deve Gowda said, “I will work on seat sharing with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Both the parties have launched scathing attacks on each other in the Assembly elections campaigns. According to reports, HD Kumaraswamy will meet Rahul and Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss future coalition agenda.

As the JD(S) has invited opposition parties in the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, HD Deve Gowda said regional parties have started united against BJP in the run-up of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both parties have to forget and forgive past enmity, added HD Deve Gowda. HD Deve Gowda further said both parties have to work together for the betterment of Karnataka people.

Yesterday, the three-day BJP government collapsed after Yeddyurappa delivered an emotional speech in Vidhana Soudha. The Supreme Court had ordered BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority on the floor of the House on May 19 at 4pm.